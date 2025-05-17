Steve Kerr, Warriors Players Showed Up to Watch Valkyries' Franchise Debut
Still tender from a season-closing playoff series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, several Golden State Warriors members showed up to support the Golden State Valkyries, the upstart WNBA franchise in the Bay Area that shares a Chase Center home with the Dubs, on Friday night.
Jonathan Kuminga (whose future with Golden State is uncertain), Kevon Looney, Buddy Hield, and Steve Kerr were all in attendance and celebrated on the jumbotron during the game:
The Valkyries are an expansion team making its debut in the 2025 season, owned by Joe Lacob who also owns the Warriors.
Unfortunately for the new franchise, LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum played spoiler on opening night with a historic 37-point, two-rebound, six-assist performance, leading L.A. to an 84-67 win. She was the first WNBA player with at least 35 points, 5 assists and 5 steals in a game. It was also the most points scored by a player in a team's opening game of the season (with Napheesa Collier tying the previous record on Friday night as well for the Minnesota Lynx).
A historic night for the WNBA in Golden State, and of course, the Warriors were there to see it. Even if the Valkyries wish it had panned out differently on the court. Still plenty of season left for the newly minted franchise.