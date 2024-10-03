Storm Guard Nika Mühl Sustains Torn ACL in First Game With Overseas Team
The first offseason of Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl's WNBA career is off to a rough start.
Muhl suffered an apparent knee injury in her first game playing for Besiktas—a team in the Turkish Super League—on Thursday. A few hours later, Besiktas announced that she had torn her ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Muhl now is in jeopardy of being sidelined for the entire 2025 WNBA campaign as well.
The 23-year-old starred in college at UConn alongside guard Paige Bueckers for four seasons from 2020 to '24. As a senior in 2023-24, Muhl averaged 6.9 points and 6.5 assists in 32.1 minutes per game while helping the Huskies advance to the Final Four.
A few months later, Muhl was selected by the Seattle Storm with the No. 14 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft. She played a limited role for Seattle, not playing over six minutes in a single game until the regular-season finale on Sept. 19 when she scored two points on 1-of-5 shooting and tallied three assists. Those two points were the only points of her rookie season.