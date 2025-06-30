SI

WNBA Star Went Off on Opponents With NSFW Rant After a Foul Call

Andy Nesbitt

Skylar Diggins was not happy after this foul call.
Skylar Diggins was not happy after this foul call. / @WNBA
In this story:

The Seattle Storm got blown out by the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday night, losing 84–57. Skylar Diggins had a big game in the loss, finishing with a team-high 18 points. She also had a heated moment after a foul call in which she yelled some NFSW words at her opponents.

Diggins was not happy after the refs made a call and seemed to turn and yell in the direction of some member of the Valkyries that it was a "f------ foul" and that they should "shut the f--- up" among a few other angry words.

Diggins, a six-time All-Star, then huddled up with her teammates and the game went on. Here's that moment:

The Storm fell to 10–7 on the season with the loss while the Valkyries improved to 9–7.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA