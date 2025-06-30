WNBA Star Went Off on Opponents With NSFW Rant After a Foul Call
The Seattle Storm got blown out by the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday night, losing 84–57. Skylar Diggins had a big game in the loss, finishing with a team-high 18 points. She also had a heated moment after a foul call in which she yelled some NFSW words at her opponents.
Diggins was not happy after the refs made a call and seemed to turn and yell in the direction of some member of the Valkyries that it was a "f------ foul" and that they should "shut the f--- up" among a few other angry words.
Diggins, a six-time All-Star, then huddled up with her teammates and the game went on. Here's that moment:
The Storm fell to 10–7 on the season with the loss while the Valkyries improved to 9–7.
