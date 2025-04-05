SI

Sue Bird, Maya Moore Elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

The two WNBA legends have earned their rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

Sue Bird was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
WNBA legends Sue Bird and Maya Moore have been elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday.

Bird, who is considered one of the greatest women's basketball players of all-time, was a 13-time WNBA All-Star and four-time WNBA champion. Bird also won two NCAA titles at UConn and five gold medals as a member of the United States Olympic team.

Moore was a four-time WNBA champion and a six-time WNBA All-Star. Moore also won two NCAA titles at UConn and won two gold medals as a member of the U.S. Olympic team.

Bird and Moore will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sylvia Fowles, Danny Crawford, the 2008 United States Olympic team, Billy Donovan and Micky Arison.

