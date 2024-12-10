Taylor Swift Surprised Caitlin Clark With a Sweet Invitation to Watch a Chiefs Game
Caitlin Clark might have to leave a blank space in her schedule for a Kansas City Chiefs game this season.
Clark, a longtime Chiefs fan, hardly needs any other reason to catch a game at Arrowhead, but the Indiana Fever guard got one in the form of a very special note from Taylor Swift.
In Time magazine's recent feature on the WNBA superstar, Clark revealed that Swift gave her four bags of Eras Tour merchandise along with a note saying how Clark was "inspiring to watch from afar."
Swift added that "Trav and I" were excited to see a Fever game at some point and also invited Clark to attend a Chiefs game with her.
Clark might be as big of a Swifitie as she is a Chiefs fan, having attended back-to-back Eras Tour shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in early November where she reportedly met Swift's mother and boyfriend, Travis Kelce. With the years-long Eras Tour ending this past weekend and with the WNBA offseason in full tilt, Clark should have plenty of time on her hands between now and May.
Time will tell if Clark takes up Swift on her offer, perhaps as soon as this year with the Chiefs (12-1) hunting for the historic three-peat.