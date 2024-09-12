Tom Brady Praises A'ja Wilson After She Breaks WNBA Scoring Record
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson made WNBA history on Wednesday night as she broke the record for the most points scored in a single season when she reached 941 points in 35 games.
Players from the league have congratulated Wilson on this major feat, and now another sports superstar has praised Wilson for her accomplishment: former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.
Brady, who owns a minority share of the Aces, gave Wilson a big compliment in a message he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.
Brady wrote, "There are so many incredible players in the @WNBA right now. But there’s only one @_ajawilson22."
Wilson is favored to win the WNBA's MVP award at the end of the season. She's been named regular season MVP twice in her career, in 2020 and 2022.
Wilson's currently averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. She leads the league in both points and blocks.
The Aces have clinched a playoff spot and the team will have the opportunity to win a third WNBA championship in a row.