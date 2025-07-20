SI

Tyrese Haliburton Struggled to Find Camera in Funny All-Star Game Jumbotron Moment

Handled like a champ, though.

Brigid Kennedy

Haliburton frequently attends Indiana Fever games at Gainbridge, so it wasn't shocking to see him in the house on Saturday.
Rehabbing Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was in the house for Saturday night's WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but he almost missed his chance to say hi to the crowd when he struggled to locate the camera during a brief jumbotron appearance.

As it often does, the monitor found Hali as he was chilling up in a suite, supporting his W counterparts. But as he heard his signature "WTHELLY" blaring through the speakers, he couldn't track down the camera that was aimed at him. Of course, he could still smile and wave regardless, but the notorious goofball definitely wanted to do right by the crowd and "look" right at them.

Luckily, it didn't take him long, and he found the right lens just as the beat dropped.

Watch that hilarious moment below:

Haliburton is currently recovering from an Achilles tear, so the jumbotron might be our only chance to see him for a while. But until he's back on the court, we'll take it.

