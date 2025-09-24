Unrivaled Adds Trio of Young WNBA All-Stars to Player Pool Ahead of Second Season
The Unrivaled 3-on-3 women's basketball league enjoyed a successful first season in early 2025. As the league gears up for its second campaign, Unrivaled is adding even more star power to the mix.
Unrivaled announced Wednesday the addition of a handful of new players to its expanding pool of talent. Among the new faces set to join the league in South Florida are three rookies who made the All-Star Game in 2025, including Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.
Bueckers won the Rookie of the Year award after an outstanding season for the Dallas Wings in which she averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Citron and Iriafen are teammates on the Mystics. Both were All-Star selections and averaged 14.9 points and 13.3 points as rookies, respectively.
Unrivaled had 36 players participate in its inaugural season. The league announced earlier in September that it intended to add two new teams and 18 players to the mix in 2026, meaning there will be a total of eight teams and 54 players.
Of course, they'll be hopeful that Caitlin Clark is among the new players to enter the fray, having been unable to get the Fever superstar to join after her historic rookie season.
Other first-time Unrivaled members that have been announced in recent days include Aaliyah Edwards, Veronica Burton, Erica Wheeler and Saniya Rivers.