Unrivaled Announcers: Full List of TNT Broadcasters for New Women's League
Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is set to tip off on Friday, Jan. 17. The games will be broadcast across TNT, truTV and Max, with accompanying pregame and postgame shows from TNT's studios.
TNT brought in a star-studded broadcast crew for Unrivaled's inaugural season, highlighted by WNBA legends alongside veteran reporters and broadcasters.
“We’re thrilled to tip off our inaugural season with such legendary talent across all levels of the women’s basketball space,” Micky Lawler, Unrivaled’s Commissioner, said in a league-issued news statement. “Their voices will bring much-needed analysis and perspective to the revolutionary version of basketball Unrivaled and TNT are bringing to fans this year.”
As Unrivaled nears tip off for the first season, which will take place in Miami, here's who you can expect to see in the studio and on the sidelines.
Unrivaled's Studio Coverage
Unrivaled and TNT broke out all the stops for their in-studio shows to accompany the on-court action.
Three-time WNBA champion and two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker will be in the studio alongside former WNBA All-Star and part-owner of the Atlanta Dream, Renee Montgomery. Lauren Jbara will host the show as the group shares pregame analysis as well as breaks down postgame highlights throughout the season from TNT's studios in Atlanta.
Additionally, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie will make special appearances alongside the studio crew. Leslie, the two-time WNBA champion and three-time league MVP, will serve as an in-game analyst as well.
Unrivaled's In-Game Broadcasters
In Miami, Brendan Glasheen will be on the microphone as Unrivaled's play-by-play announcer. He calls games for the Connecticut Sun while the WNBA is in season. Alongside Glasheen, Leslie and Sarah Kustok will provide color analysis throughout Unrivaled's inaugural season.
The game crew will be joined by a rotating cast of veteran reporters on the sidelines which includes Taylor Rooks, Allie LaForce, Stephanie Ready and Ros Gold-Onwude.
Full List of Unrivaled Announcers
Unrivaled brought in plenty of talent to ensure their inaugural season receives top-notch coverage. Here is the full list of broadcasters you will see on television once the upstart league tips off on Jan. 17:
Role
Broadcaster
Studio Analysts
Candace Parker and Renee Montgomery, with special appearances from Lisa Leslie
Studio Host
Lauren Jbara
Play-by-play Announcer
Brendan Glasheen
Color Commentators
Lisa Leslie, Sarah Kustok
Reporters
Taylor Rooks, Allie LaForce, Stephanie Ready, Ros Gold-Onwude