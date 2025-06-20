Valkyries Coach Explains Key to Limiting Caitlin Clark to No Threes in Upset Win
For the second time in her young WNBA career, guard Caitlin Clark was held without making a single three-pointer over an entire game during the Indiana Fever's 88-77 loss to the Golden State Valkyries.
Entering Thursday's game against the Valkyries, Clark had been hot since returning from a quad injury that caused her to miss five games. In her first game back, she tied her career-high with seven three-pointers made in a single game and scored 32 points while helping the Fever take down the previously undefeated New York Liberty. During her second game back, Clark scored 20 and went 4-6 on threes as Indiana defeated the Connecticut Sun.
Clark's momentum was stunted against Golden State, who held her to 11 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists during the game. Though Clark was still productive on the court, the Valkyries successfully limited her from taking over the game by holding her to no threes and just 3-for-14 shooting from the field.
Following the game, Golden State coach Natalie Nakase broke down a couple keys that allowed her team to lessen Clark's impact—including taking away her beloved step-back three.
“We were being disruptive," Nakase said. "We know she doesn’t like physicality. We know that she wants to get to that left stepback. I watched her at Iowa, she loves that left stepback, it’s almost like a layup for her. So again, we were just making sure she wasn’t getting into rhythm and then that she was seeing multiple bodies."
Nakase's plan proved successful, and Clark tied her season-low with 11 points in the game. In turn, their defensive efforts allowed the Valkyries to move to 6-6 in their inaugural WNBA season.