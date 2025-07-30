Valkyries Players Couldn’t Hide Laughter When Asked About Object Thrown on Court
During the final minute of the Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries game at Georgia's Gateway Center on Tuesday night, a fan threw an item on the court that—after the ball went out of bounds—forced the referees to stop play and the PA announcer to issue a warning before play resumed.
The object was a ... you know what, take a look for yourself:
Following the contest—which Golden State ultimately won 77-75 thanks to a last-second bucket from Cecilia Zandalasini—she and teammate Tiffany Hayes were asked if they noticed what was thrown on the court, and if it was distracting:
"I mean, first of all, it was super dangerous," Zandalasini said while cracking a smile. "And then when we found out what it was, I guess we just started laughing ... I'm just glad we worked through that. Even through that situation, we stayed locked in, we stayed concentrated, and we got a stop on the other end..."
"Do you know what it was?" Hayes asked back, in jest. "One of our players almost got hit with it, so that's very dangerous. But we persevered."
With the win, Golden State moves to 12-13 on the season, while Atlanta falls to 15-11 with the loss.