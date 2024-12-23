Washington Mystics Hire New Head Coach, General Manager to Lead Team's Rebuild
The Washington Mystics decided on the franchise's new leaders as they hired Sydney Johnson as its next head coach and Jamila Wideman as general manager, the team announced on Monday.
Johnson most recently spent time on Teresa Weatherspoon's staff as an assistant coach with the Chicago Sky. He brings vast experience with USA Basketball as well, as he was recently named the head coach for the USA 3x3 Women's AmeriCup Team in early December. At the collegiate level, Johnson was the head coach at his alma mater, Princeton from 2007 to '11 and then led Fairfield from 2011 to '19. He coached the men's programs at both schools.
Wideman was the third overall pick in the WNBA's inaugural college draft in 1997 by the Los Angeles Sparks. In addition to the Sparks, she played for the Cleveland Rockers, Portland Fire and Connecticut Sun over her WNBA playing career. She most recently served as the senior vice president of player development for the NBA.
Wideman and Johnson replace Washington's father-son duo in previous head coach Eric Thibault and his dad, former head coach and general manager Mike Thibault. Eric led the Mystics for two seasons after many seasons under his dad as an assistant and associate head coach. Mike, the winningest coach in league history, was the head coach in Washington from 2013 through '22. He led the team to their first WNBA title in 2019.
Now, Wideman and Johnson take on the task of moving the Mystics' rebuild forward. The team will select fourth overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft.