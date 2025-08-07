SI

Washington Mystics Trade Aaliyah Edwards to Connecticut Sun

The former top-ten pick is heading to Connecticut.

Kristen Wong

Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards was traded to the Connecticut Sun ahead of Thursday's WNBA trade deadline.
The Washington Mystics have sent forward Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun in a deal ahead of the WNBA trade deadline, the Sun confirmed in a press release Thursday.

The Mystics will receive Sun guard Jacy Sheldon, as well as the right to swap Washington's 2026 first-round pick (from Minnesota) for Connecticut's first-round pick (from New York). This will mark Sheldon's third WNBA team in as many years.

Edwards was drafted by the Mystics as the No. 6 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. The Huskies product averaged 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds during her season and a half in Washington, but hasn't started a single game this past campaign, and has seen her minutes on the floor reduced in favor of Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen and veterans Shakira Austin and Stefanie Dolson.

"Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is more than just a roster move; it’s a statement about where we’re headed as a franchise," said Morgan Tuck, the Sun's general manager. "Aaliyah is a transformational talent with the mindset and drive that aligns with our vision of building a championship culture. What truly sets her apart is the way she leads, connects, and competes. Aaliyah is the kind of person and player who can help redefine the future of this organization and we’re ready to build that future together."

The Mystics currently own a 13-16 record, while the Sun sit at 5-23.

