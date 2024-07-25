When Is Caitlin Clark's Next Game? How to Watch Indiana Fever Games After Olympics
Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark is off to a torrid start in her first season as a professional, scoring 17.1 points per game while averaging 8.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds on 40.5% shooting from the floor and 32.7% from three.
Clark's impressive play in the first half of the WNBA season for the 11-15 Fever earned her an All-Star selection in her first year in the league.
However, her play did not earn her a spot in the Paris Olympics for Team USA, who opens group play against Japan on July 29. In fairness to Team USA, the final roster was completed very early in the WNBA season as Clark was still finding her footing as a professional.
With Clark left off the United States Olympic team (for likely the only time in her basketball career), she has some time to kill between her last game before the WNBA All-Star break, a 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings on July 17 to the Fever's next scheduled game on August 16 at home against the Phoenix Mercury.
Team USA, of course, is comprised of over a dozen WNBA stars, so the league has gone on an extended Olympic break until basketball is completed in Paris. Clark will go nearly a month without playing a game for the Fever, which is an unorthodox period of rest in her first season as a professional.
When the Fever return to action, they'll be looking to make a late season push for playoff contention. Indiana is currently in the No. 7 spot in the WNBA standings, but Clark's strong play over the last month or so could potentially propel Indiana into an unexpected playoff spot in year one of Clark's career.
When is Caitlin Clark's Next Game?
- Date: Friday, August 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Opponent: Phoenix Mercury
- Location: Phoenix
- Channel: ion
Indiana Fever Remaining 2024 Schedule
Here's the remaining schedule for Clark and the Fever, including how to watch her games in the second half of the WNBA season set to kick off in mid-August.
Home
Away
Date
Time
TV
Fever
Mercury
Friday, 8/16
7:30 p.m. ET
ion
Fever
Storm
Sunday, 8/18
3:30 p.m. ET
ABC
Lynx
Fever
Saturday, 8/24
8:00 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Dream
Fever
Monday, 8/26
7:30 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Fever
Sun
Wednesday, 8/28
7:00 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Sky
Fever
Friday, 8/30
7:30 p.m. ET
ion
Wings
Fever
Sunday, 9/1
4:00 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Fever
Sparks
Wednesday, 9/4
7:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Fever
Lynx
Friday, 9/6
7:30 p.m. ET
ion
Fever
Dream
Sunday, 9/8
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN3
Fever
Aces
Wednesday, 9/11
7:00 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Fever
Aces
Friday, 9/13
7:30 p.m. ET
ion
Fever
Wings
Sunday, 9/15
3:00 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Mystics
Fever
Thursday, 9/19
7:00 p.m. ET
Amazon Prime