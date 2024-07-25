SI

When Is Caitlin Clark's Next Game? How to Watch Indiana Fever Games After Olympics

The Indiana Fever star is on an extended break during the Paris Olympics.

Mike McDaniel

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles against USA Women's National Team during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles against USA Women's National Team during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark is off to a torrid start in her first season as a professional, scoring 17.1 points per game while averaging 8.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds on 40.5% shooting from the floor and 32.7% from three.

Clark's impressive play in the first half of the WNBA season for the 11-15 Fever earned her an All-Star selection in her first year in the league.

However, her play did not earn her a spot in the Paris Olympics for Team USA, who opens group play against Japan on July 29. In fairness to Team USA, the final roster was completed very early in the WNBA season as Clark was still finding her footing as a professional.

With Clark left off the United States Olympic team (for likely the only time in her basketball career), she has some time to kill between her last game before the WNBA All-Star break, a 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings on July 17 to the Fever's next scheduled game on August 16 at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

Team USA, of course, is comprised of over a dozen WNBA stars, so the league has gone on an extended Olympic break until basketball is completed in Paris. Clark will go nearly a month without playing a game for the Fever, which is an unorthodox period of rest in her first season as a professional.

When the Fever return to action, they'll be looking to make a late season push for playoff contention. Indiana is currently in the No. 7 spot in the WNBA standings, but Clark's strong play over the last month or so could potentially propel Indiana into an unexpected playoff spot in year one of Clark's career.

When is Caitlin Clark's Next Game?

  • Date: Friday, August 16
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Opponent: Phoenix Mercury
  • Location: Phoenix
  • Channel: ion

Indiana Fever Remaining 2024 Schedule


Here's the remaining schedule for Clark and the Fever, including how to watch her games in the second half of the WNBA season set to kick off in mid-August.

Home

Away

Date

Time

TV

Fever

Mercury

Friday, 8/16

7:30 p.m. ET

ion

Fever

Storm

Sunday, 8/18

3:30 p.m. ET

ABC

Lynx

Fever

Saturday, 8/24

8:00 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Dream

Fever

Monday, 8/26

7:30 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Fever

Sun

Wednesday, 8/28

7:00 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Sky

Fever

Friday, 8/30

7:30 p.m. ET

ion

Wings

Fever

Sunday, 9/1

4:00 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Fever

Sparks

Wednesday, 9/4

7:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Fever

Lynx

Friday, 9/6

7:30 p.m. ET

ion

Fever

Dream

Sunday, 9/8

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN3

Fever

Aces

Wednesday, 9/11

7:00 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Fever

Aces

Friday, 9/13

7:30 p.m. ET

ion

Fever

Wings

Sunday, 9/15

3:00 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Mystics

Fever

Thursday, 9/19

7:00 p.m. ET

Amazon Prime

