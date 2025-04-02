When is the 2025 WNBA Draft? Time, Location & Preview
The 2025 WNBA draft is only a few weeks away. As the women's NCAA tournament wraps up, WNBA teams are preparing their draft strategies as we barrel towards the big night.
The 2025 WNBA season will open on May 16, so new players will have a short amount of time to acclimate to their surroundings. What follows is all the information you need about this year's draft.
When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?
The 2025 WNBA draft is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 14. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, and coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
ESPN will broadcast all three rounds of the draft, and will also feature a pre-draft WNBA Countdown show starting at 7 p.m. ET.
Before the draft, attending players will walk the now Orange Carpet, in a fashion showcase.
Where is the 2025 WNBA Draft Being Held?
The 2025 WNBA draft will be held at The Shed, at Hudson Yards in New York City.
The draft has moved around over the years. In 2023 and '24 it was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. In 2022, Spring Studios hosted the event after two years of virtual drafts due to COVID-19.
From 1997 through 2005, the draft was held in Secaucus, New Jersey, first at WNBA headquarters in 1997 and '98, then at NBA Entertainment Studios from 1999 through 2005, then again in 2009.
Other locations for the draft were The Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts (2006), Nautica Entertainment Complex in Cleveland, Ohio (2007), the Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Tampa, Florida (2008), ESPN Studios in Bristol, Connecticut (2010 to '13), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut (2014, '15) and Nike New York Headquarters in New York City (2016-'18).
What is the 2025 WNBA Draft Order
The full order for the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft is below. A note: the Las Vegas Aces forfeited their first-round selection (No. 10) due to violating league rules.
Selection
Team
No. 1
Dallas Wings
No. 2
Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles)
No. 3
Washington Mystics (from Chicago)
No. 4
Washington Mystics
No. 5
Golden State Valkyries
No. 6
Washington Mystics (from Atlanta via Dallas)
No. 7
Connecticut Sun (from Phoenix via New York)
No. 8
Connecticut Sun (from Indiana)
No. 9
Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
No. 10
Chicago Sky (from Connecticut)
No. 11
Minnesota Lynx
No. 12
Dallas Wings (from New York via Phoenix)
Top Prospects to Watch in the 2025 WNBA Draft
With the news that Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles will pass on entering the draft and instead enter the transfer portal, the top of the 2025 WNBA draft has been shaken up. Miles was widely considered the second-best player in the draft and a was almost certain to be the No. 2 pick. Now, things are in flux.
UConn star Paige Bueckers is a massive favorite to be the No. 1 pick this season. The senior point guard is almost certain to land with the Dallas Stars at No. 1.
USC power forward Kiki Iriafen, Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron, French center Dominique Malonga, Maryland point guard Shyanne Sellers and LSU forward Aneesah Morrow are all in contention to be selected in the top five.