When is the WNBA Trade Deadline?
The WNBA is currently on a scheduled break while the 2024 Olympic Games continue on in Paris. The league officially went on its Olympic break on July 21, though the All-Star break started on July 18, so the teams haven't taken to the court since July 17.
The league is scheduled to return on Wednesday, August 14, after which some important dates and deadlines will be looming across the WNBA.
Chief among them is the WNBA trade deadline, which will pass not long after the league resumes from its Olympic break.
When is the 2024 WNBA Trade Deadline?
The 2024 WNBA trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20. That's just six days after the league resumes play from its break for the Olympics, so it's possible a flurry of action could go down once things get back underway.
Prior to the Olympic break, one trade already went down between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun, who acquired forward Marina Mabrey and a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson and a 2026 first-round pick swap.
Last year saw little movement at the deadline, with only one trade going down—a deal between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics involving Queen Egbo and Amanda Zahui B.
Whatever does get accomplished by teams at this year's trade deadline, they'll have to act quickly with the regular season set to end on September 19, less than one month from the deadline.