Wings' Arike Ogunbowale Beats the Clock With Stunning Half-Court Shot
Arike Ogunbowale is one of the best scorers in the WNBA, and she proved on Thursday night that her range is truly limitless.
The Dallas Wings star hit one of the most impressive shots of the season during the second quarter of Thursday's clash against the Seattle Storm.
The Wings inbounded the ball from the baseline with just six seconds on the shot clock, but Ogunbowale was forced to retrieve the pass all the way behind half court after it was tipped. With little time to make a play, the sharpshooter darted to the half-court line, set her feet and hoisted up a prayer. The shot miraculously banked in off the glass for three points, making what would've been a Dallas turnover into a big time bucket.
It was a simply sensational shot from the 27-year-old, who is enjoying one of the best seasons of her career in 2024. After making her third consecutive All-Star Game in 2023, Ogunbowale has stepped it up further his year and is averaging a career best 26.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.