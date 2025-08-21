SI

Wings Coach Didn't Mince Words on Paige Bueckers's Rookie of the Year Campaign

'She is the Rookie of the Year. There's no question,' Koclanes said.

Blake Silverman

Chris Koclanes thinks the WNBA Rookie of the Year award should go to his star guard Paige Bueckers
Chris Koclanes thinks the WNBA Rookie of the Year award should go to his star guard Paige Bueckers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The WNBA's Rookie of the Year award may not be decided just yet, but it is in the eyes of Wings first-year head coach Chris Koclanes.

That shouldn't come as a surprise as he coaches one of the league's newest stars and this year's top pick, Paige Bueckers. The star guard leads all rookies in points (18.8) and assists (5.4) per game, but Mystics rookie duo Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron are having top-notch first seasons in their own right. While Bueckers, who's currently sixth across the WNBA in scoring, is likely the heavy favorite for the honor, we'll have to wait until the season concludes for it to become official.

Fans don't need to wait that long in Koclanes's eyes, though.

“She is Rookie of the Year. There’s no question,” he said Wednesday of Bueckers via Myah Taylor of the Dallas Morning News. “She makes everyone around her better.”

In the first year of the Bueckers era, the Wings are a lackluster 9-26 sitting comfortably out of the WNBA playoff picture. Washington (16-19) is seven games better than Dallas as they battle for one of the league's final postseason spots, currently 1.5 games behind the Storm who sit in eighth.

Iriafen and Citron were both named to the WNBA All-Star team this season in their first year along with Bueckers, who became the eighth rookie in league history to be named an All-Star starter.

Bueckers broke her franchise's rookie assist record and became the fastest rookie in league history to reach 500 points and 100 assists. The WNBA is in good hands with its star rookie trio of Bueckers, Iriafen and Citron, but only one can claim Rookie of the Year honors. And it's clear who Dallas thinks the award belongs to.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/WNBA