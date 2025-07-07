Wings Make Key Scheduling Change for August Game vs. Caitlin Clark, Fever
The Dallas Wings know their home game against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 1 will be one every WNBA fan is trying to attend. It'll mark the first matchup between No. 1 picks Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers in Dallas, so naturally there's plenty of intrigue surrounding the game.
Planning accordingly for the influx of fans, the Wings have announced they will relocate the game to a bigger venue in order to accommodate a bigger crowd. Rather than play at their usual stomping grounds at College Park Center, the game will be played at the American Airlines Center, home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and NHL's Dallas Stars.
It's a pretty significant stadium upgrade. College Park Center seats 7,000 people, whereas the American Airlines Center can seat up to 20,000. With almost three times the amount of seats available, relocating the game made plenty of sense.
The Fever and Wings will square off in Indiana on Sunday, July 13, in what will be their second meeting this season. Their first game was in Dallas, also at the American Airlines Center and with 20,409 fans in attendance, on June 27, but Clark missed the contest with an injury, though Indiana still won 94–86.