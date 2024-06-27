Wings Rookie Jacy Sheldon Seals End to 11-Game Losing Streak With Clutch Three
In this season of positive vibes in the WNBA—with both great teams competing at a high level and lesser squads breaking in new rookies—the Dallas Wings have endured a rough year.
After starting the season 3-2—including back-to-back road wins over the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks—the Wings dropped 11 consecutive games to cement their place in the Western Conference cellar.
However, things may be looking up for Dallas. On Thursday, it snapped its streak with a 94–88 afternoon victory over the Minnesota Lynx thanks to a clutch three-pointer from rookie guard Jacy Sheldon.
With just under a minute left and her team nursing a 91-88 lead, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale dribbled into traffic before hitting a wide-open Sheldon for three. Two Lynx three-point misses later, Dallas locked down a much-needed win.
Sheldon, an All-American at Ohio State, went fifth overall to Dallas in April's WNBA draft.
The Wings, looking to build on their newfound momentum, will head northwest to play two against the Seattle Storm on Saturday and Monday.