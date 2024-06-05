WNBA Fans Couldn’t Stop Laughing After Aces Left Kate Martin Behind on Team Bus
Does the WNBA hate rookies? An anonymous poll on X may tell one controversial story, but a recent video shared by Las Vegas Aces players tells a very different one.
Aces’ A’ja Wilson and Emma Cannon posted to their Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening showing the team bus pulling out of a restaurant parking lot.
Both of their Instagram videos featured a small blonde-haired figure in the distance running toward the bus, desperately trying to catch up and wave her teammates down. That figure turned out to be rookie Kate Martin, who was nearly left behind in the parking lot as part of a hilarious team prank.
“Don’t be late to the bus,” Wilson captioned her video.
“Hurry up @katemartin the bus leaving!!” Cannon wrote in hers.
WNBA fans will remember the wholesome moment captured between Martin and the Aces when the former Hawkeyes guard was gifted a Hello Kitty backpack during her rookie initiation earlier in the season.
This team bus prank was just pure comedy.
The Aces (4-2) will play the Dallas Wings on the road on Wednesday. Kate Martin is averaging 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in five appearances this season.