Caitlin Clark's Expression Before Guarding Former Teammate Kate Martin Was Priceless
After the week she had, who can blame Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark for wanting to have some fun?
The Fever entered Saturday's contest against the Las Vegas Aces heavy underdogs, a reasonable proposition given the Aces' status as two-time defending WNBA champions. However, for Clark, it marked her first chance to play against former college teammate and Las Vegas guard Kate Martin.
She made the most of it, wearing a hilariously dialed-in expression as Martin brought the ball up the court during the contest—won by the Aces by the decisive score of 99-80. It seemed hard to believe that the two were leading Iowa to the national championship game together less than two months ago.
Clark, riding the rookie roller coaster, mustered eight points, five rebounds and seven assists in defeat. Martin actually outscored her, tallying 12 points and pulling down six rebounds.
Indiana is 1-6 on the season, and will return home to play the Los Angeles Sparks Tuesday.