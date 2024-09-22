SI

WNBA Fans Loved Caitlin Clark’s All-Business Wardrobe Choice Before First Playoff Game

The star rookie looked locked in before Fever-Sun Game 1.

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court Friday, July 12, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 95-86.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court Friday, July 12, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 95-86.
Caitlin Clark's stellar rookie season continues Sunday with her first playoff game, as the Indiana Fever are in Connecticut where they will battle the Sun in the first game of their opening-round series at 3 p.m. ET.

Clark, who just a few months ago led Iowa to the NCAA championship game, has helped carry the Fever to the postseason for the first time since 2016. The No. 1 pick in last April's draft has broken a ton of records in her rookie year. The Fever opened the season 0-5 but got hot after the Olympic break and now could be a big problem for the Sun, who they beat in their last meeting.

Clark showed up for Sunday's game looking all business:

Fans loved it:

