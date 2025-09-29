WNBA Fines Stephanie White, Becky Hammon for Comments About Officials After Game 4
After Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals series between the Fever and the Aces, both coaches made critical comments about the officiating in this year's playoffs. And now, they've both been fined $1,000 each by the WNBA, The Athletic reported.
Both Stephanie White and Becky Hammon were asked about Lynx coach Cheryl Reeves's intense comments directed at officials during Minnesota's semifinals series that led her to being suspended for one game. Reeves later called the officiating "malpractice." It seems that both White and Hammon agreed with Reeves when asked their opinions on Sunday.
"I think that she made a lot of valid points. ... I think at some point there has to be some accountability," White said.
"From what I heard, she did not tell a lie. She said the truth," Hammon said.
Both coaches were fined by the league on Monday due to the comments made above in support of Reeves.
Officiating has definitely been the biggest storyline out of this year's WNBA playoffs so far. The Fever and Aces will play in Game 5 on Tuesday night, with the winner sealing a spot in the finals.