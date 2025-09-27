WNBA Suspends Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve After Game 3 Outburst
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was irate after a no-call during the Lynx's loss to the Mercury in the WNBA semifinals Friday—and now she will pay a price.
The league has suspended Reeve for Game 4 of her team's series, it announced Saturday. The WNBA cited her "aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing" an official, failing to "leave the court in a timely manner" after being ejected, and inappropriate comments to fans and in a press conference setting.
Reeve was reacting to a play where Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier appeared to be injured without a foul being called. She ran onto the court to protest to no avail, later calling the officiating "malpractice."
Officiating in the WNBA has come under increased scrutiny as the league's audience has grown exponentially; as with the league's players, its referees remain poorly paid compared to their NBA counterparts.
The Lynx trail Phoenix 2–1 in their semifinal series; the winner will play either the Fever or Aces in the WNBA Finals.