WNBA GMs Don’t Give Caitlin Clark Great Chance of Winning MVP in 2025 Season Survey
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark set expectations sky-high with her performance as a rookie—leading the WNBA in assists and finishing fourth in its MVP voting.
The logical next step would be for Clark to break through and win an MVP award, either in 2025 or the years to come. However, the league's general managers seem to think it might not be her time just yet.
In a survey published by the league Thursday morning, 67% of general managers picked Minnesota Lynx forward and defending MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier to win the WNBA's highest honor. Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson was the choice of 25% of GMs, while 8% picked Clark.
Collier's Lynx were picked to win it all by a WNBA-high 60% of GMs, while 73% thought Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers would win Rookie of the Year.
Amid Clark-related inquiries, 50% of general managers said they would start a franchise with her before any other player if given a choice, while 25% said she forces coaches to make more adjustments than any other player. Half of GMs picked her as the league's best shooting guard, a third called her its best point guard, and a quarter called her its best passer.
The WNBA's 29th season is scheduled to tip off Friday.