WNBA Legend Sue Bird Featured as Barbie's Next 'Role Model' Doll
Sue Bird was named the next legendary woman athlete to have a Barbie doll modeled after her, the company announced on Tuesday.
The former Seattle Storm star becomes the ninth woman athlete to have a Barbie in the company's Role Model line. So far, Bird's doll is the first one for purchase in the line.
“I was really excited when I heard,” Bird told PEOPLE. “I grew up playing with Barbies so it's kind of a surreal moment when something like this happens. ... Now little girls and little boys are going to see a professional women's basketball player in the form of a Barbie and they're going to tap into that story, they're going to tap into that career and they're going to think ‘Oh, this is something I could do,’ and that's really powerful.”
Unlike the Barbies Bird grew up with, her Barbie includes a "Made to Move” body sculpt, meaning the doll's knees and elbows will bend. Children will be able to reenact some of the four-time WNBA champion's iconic basketball plays.
Girls who are aged 12 years and older will have access to mentoring sessions thanks to VOICEINSPORT from the nine athletes featured in the Barbie collection when purchasing a Bird doll. The organization wants to keep and inspire young girls in sports.
Some of the other Role Model Barbies released include tennis star Venus Williams and soccer star Christine Sinclair.