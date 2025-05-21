WNBA Legend Tina Charles Had A'ja Wilson Sign Her A'One Shoes After Aces-Sun Game
WNBA superstar and three-time MVP A’ja Wilson was bound to get her own signature shoe. That day finally came when the Nike A'One officially released in May and became the newest must-have sneaker.
Tina Charles, the 2012 WNBA MVP and current member of the Connecticut Sun, got herself a pair and had a special plan for her game Tuesday when Wilson's Las Vegas Aces came to town. She rocked the hyper pink A'Ones, the first colorway to hit the market, during the game and was sure to get Wilson to sign her pair after the game.
That's a souvenir to put up on the bookshelf and enjoy for years to come. Hopefully Charles has another pair on ice to wear in future games because that pair is now a piece of WNBA history.
"I need to get a package, man," Charles was overheard telling Wilson as she signed the sneaker.
Although the A'One is releasing in new colorways, they're a hard sneaker to find. And the first edition in the "Pink A'ura" colorway, which Charles had signed, will always be Wilson's original signature shoe.
On Tuesday in Connecticut, Wilson had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help the Aces toward a dominant 87-62 win, their first of the season. Charles, the WNBA's all-time rebounds leader, led Connecticut with 20 points and five rebounds.
What a moment between two legends of the game.