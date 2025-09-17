SI

Longest Winning Streaks in WNBA History

Stephen Douglas

Lisa Leslie and the 2001 Sparks won 18 straight games before they won a title.
Lisa Leslie and the 2001 Sparks won 18 straight games before they won a title. / Harry How / Allsport
In this story:

The Las Vegas Aces finished the regular season on an absolute tear winning 16 straight games. While it wasn't the longest winning streak in WNBA history, it was close and it was especially impressive after the team started the season 12-13.

The Aces then won the first game of their first round series against the Storm before losing Game 2 to Seattle to even the series and end the overall winning streak at 17.

So the longest winning streak in league history, which is nearly a quarter-century old at this point, is safe for another season. Here's how close the Aces came to making history.

What is the longest winning streak in WNBA history?

The 2001 Los Angeles Sparks, led by Lisa Leslie, started the season 9-0 before they lost three straight games. Then they won 18 straight to set the record for the longest winning streak in league history. The Utah Starzz, who would go 19-13 that season and lose in the first round of the playoffs, beat the Sparks in overtime to end the streak. Jennifer Azzi (now the Aces' Chief Business Development Officer) had 11 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Starzz in that game.

The Sparks would go on to win the WNBA championship, going 6-1 in the postseason along the way.

What are the other longest winning streaks in WNBA history?

Team

Year

Win Streak

Los Angeles Sparks

2001*

18 games

Las Vegas Aces

2025

16 games

Phoenix Mercury

2014*

16 games

Houston Comets

1998*

15 games

Connecticut Sun

2021

14 games

Las Vegas Aces

2024

13 games

Minnesota Lynx

2016

13 games

Minnesota Lynx

2011*-2012

13 games

Seattle Storm

2010*

13 games

*The '01 Sparks, '14 Mercury, '98 Comets and '10 Storm all won WNBA titles.

The '11 Lynx were the beginning of a dynasty. Minnesota won three straight games to close out the regular season, lost their second game in the first round and finished with six straight wins to win their first championship after missing the playoffs entirely the previous six season.

The Lynx started the '12 season 10-0 before losing to Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm. The Lynx went to the Finals six times in seven seasons and won four championships.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/WNBA