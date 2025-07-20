WNBA Players Loved Fans’ ‘Pay Them’ Chants at Cathy Engelbert After All-Star Game
The 2025 WNBA All-Star game came to a close Saturday night on a slightly controversial note.
After Team Collier trounced Team Clark in a 151-131 victory, both teams lined up on the court to prepare for the trophy ceremony. As WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert tried to announce Napheesa Collier as All-Star MVP, she was drowned out by fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse collectively chanting, "Pay them!"
A fan's camera caught the players' reactions to the chants, and they were priceless. New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart appeared to egg on the fans, Collier did a happy little jig and other players seemed to nod in agreement.
The chant, which comes after the players all wore "Pay us what you owe us" warm-up shirts before the game, was referring to the WNBA players' union's ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations with the league. The players are seeking a bigger piece of the pie which translates to a fairer percentage of the league's shared revenue, among other demands.
You can watch that powerful moment below:
"It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise,” Kelsey Plum said of the fans' chants postgame.
Following the game, WNBA All-Stars from vet A'ja Wilson to rookie Paige Bueckers spoke about the importance of their peers standing strong and unified in the face of what's expected to be a long and arduous negotiation process. No progress has been made after Thursday's CBA meeting between the union and the league, but WNBA players aren't backing down anytime soon—and they clearly have the fans on their side, too.