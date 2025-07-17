WNBA Players Vote Chicago Sky League's Worst-Run Organization
The Chicago Sky may have won the most high-profile Chicago championship of the 2020s—but WNBA players seem to have a sour opinion of the organization.
In a poll published Thursday by Sabreena Merchant and Ben Pickman of The Athletic, a plurality of players voted the Sky as the worst-run organization in the league. With 40.7% of votes received, Chicago beat out the Connecticut Sun (29.6%), Los Angeles Sparks (14.8%) and Dallas Wings (7.4%).
It's a jarring vote for an organization just four years removed from a WNBA title—but also one that has cycled through four head coaches in the past three seasons.
“A lot of stuff always seems to be going on there," one player told Merchant and Pickman.
In addition, the Sky lack a facility, although they are spending $38 million to build a new one set to open in 2026.
The on-court product hasn't been great, either: Chicago is currently 7-15, 11th in the WNBA and 8.5 games behind the first-place New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference.