Fans Ripped WNBA Three-Point Contest Lineup Sans Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu
The WNBA has some explaining to do.
When the league announced the participants for the three-point contest set to take place at WNBA All-Star Weekend, fans were stunned to see two stars left off the list.
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will not be participating in Friday’s three-point contest in Phoenix. The five-player lineup instead includes Washington Mystics’ Stefanie Dolson, Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray, New York Liberty’s Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun’s Marina Mabrey and Minnesota Lynx’s Kayla McBride.
Ionescu, the contest’s reigning champion, has sank 74 three-pointers made this season, good for second-most in the league behind McBride. The Liberty star also memorably squared off against Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry in a first-of-its-kind three-point contest during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in February.
Clark, who has been shooting threes at a 32.7 percent clip this season, is in a three-way tie for third-most in the league with 71 three-pointers.
Both players will already be in Phoenix this weekend to face off in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday in which Clark and Team WNBA will take on Ionescu and Team USA.
Fans were baffled to find out two of women’s basketball’s most talented sharpshooters would not be taking part in the three-point contest.
The WNBA has since confirmed that Ionescu and Clark both declined the league’s invitation to participate in the three-point contest, per Doug Feinberg.
The WNBA three-point contest will be broadcast on ESPN on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.