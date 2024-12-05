WNBA’s New Toronto Franchise Reveals Team Name and Logo
Canada's first WNBA franchise will be called the Toronto Tempo, the team announced on Thursday morning, along with a corresponding logo. The Tempo will begin play in the 2026 basketball season.
The announcement came after the team name was leaked this week after briefly appearing in a drop-down menu on the franchise's website.
"Tempo is pace. It's speed. It's a heartbeat," team president Teresa Resch said in a statement. "And it's what you feel when you step into the streets of this city, and in the energy of the people who call Canada home. As Canada's WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country."
The Tempo will join the return of Portland's WNBA franchise in the 2026 season. The Portland Fire were previously part of the WNBA from 2000-02. The Golden State Valkyries will begin play in their first season in 2025.
By the time the 2026 WNBA season begins, the league will be up to 15 franchises, which speaks to the growth and popularity of the professional women's basketball game in North America.