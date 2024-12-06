Angel Reese Admits LSU Experience Had Her Rethinking Basketball Career
Angel Reese ended her collegiate basketball career as one of the most accomplished LSU athletes in her two short years with the program after transferring from Maryland. While her limited time at the school made it difficult for her to climb counting stat leaderboards, she leads the school all time in key efficiency metrics like box plus/minus and player efficiency rating (PER).
Reese led the team in scoring and rebounds (12.3 points, 15.4 rebounds per game) in the 2022-23 season which culminated in the school's first women’s basketball national title.
She'll admit it wasn't easy, though. She took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday with a fair warning for those considering playing basketball at LSU, admitting that she had to, "rethink this hoop life ... time after time." She made sure to be clear, though, saying it was all worth it in the end.
At one point with the Tigers, Reese took a leave of absence from the team for four games. It went unexplained at the time, but Reese recently revealed the burden of a long season and the pressures of the program forced her to take some time off for, "peace of mind."
Kim Mulkey, head coach of the women's basketball team at LSU (and before that, Baylor), has garnered a reputation for being a win-at-all-costs leader.