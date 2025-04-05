Dawn Staley Couldn't Help But Laugh After Bree Hall's Post-Three Stumble
South Carolina had no trouble with Texas in the Final Four opener, rolling to a 74-57 victory to secure a spot in the national title game.
Senior guard Bree Hall was part of an efficient Gamecocks offense attack, scoring 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting and entertaining her head coach Dawn Staley along the way. She also connected on one of her two three-point attempts on the evening, hitting nothing but net from the corner with effortless ease—only to fall flat onto her back while trying to run up the court to play defense.
Staley, like everyone else, took some joy in the moment and chucked at the bit of comedy in only the way a coach enjoying a comfortable lead in the biggest moment of the season can do.
But it's okay because she was laughing with Hall, who began to crack up upon hitting the hardwood.
South Carolina will get a chance complete their second consecutive national championship run against the winner of UCLA-UConn on Sunday night. Staley will appreciate all contributions to the stat sheet and levity from Hall.