Serena Williams is arguably the greatest competitor in women’s tennis history.

She’s a veritable rock star whose talent and personality transcend the sports world. Now, at age 40, she’s expected to retire following the U.S. Open. But until then, sports fans get to enjoy her brilliance once more as she takes a deserved victory lap.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, second only to Margaret Court’s 24 in tennis history, including six U.S. Opens.

Ahead of Williams’s opening match at the 2022 U.S. Open, the tournament feted her as the “Queen of Queens” with the following stirring tribute video.

