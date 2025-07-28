WWE SummerSlam 2025 Predictions: Who Wins, Who Shocks and Who Steals the Show?
Considered the second-biggest show of the year, WWE's SummerSlam is just a few days away. Under the Triple H booking regime, SummerSlam has been treated sort of like WrestleMania. Feuds wrap up and new chapters begin.
This year, things were thrown for a loop when Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury, prompting the company to get CM Punk into the World Heavyweight Championship picture. Still, despite being spotted on crutches, some are speculating that Rollins' injury is a work.
We'll dive into that more in a bit, along with the rest of the 2025 SummerSlam card. Who wins? Who returns? Who steals the show? Let's break it all down.
SummerSlam 2025 Matchups and Schedule
Predicted Winners for Every Match
"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship
After finally getting medically cleared, Dirty Dom must defend his title against Styles. I think Styles has been doing great work lately (as per usual) and it makes a lot of sense to have him win the belt here.
Sure, Dirty Dom is incredibly over, but I don't think he needs the belt to be over and I've got a plan for Styles with the strap, but we'll get to that in a bit.
Winner: AJ Styles
Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte for the Women's Tag Team Championship
Reports suggest that the company doesn't have plans to break up the odd couple group of Flair and Bliss, but I'm not sure getting the tag belts is necessary. At the same time, these are the only belts in the company that Triple H is OK with hot-shotting around.
Winners: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez
Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul
I don't have a problem with Jelly Roll having a match at SummerSlam. He loves wrestling, he's clearly having a very good time with this and they aren't booking him like he's on par with the everyday roster.
The weird thing is that it doesn't really seem to fit Randy Orton's character to be so upset at Logan Paul simply for dissing Jelly Roll in his hometown. Seems like a bit of a stretch, but we've got to make it to the ring somehow, I suppose.
Paul and Drew McIntyre would benefit more from the win here and I don't see any harm in Jelly Roll taking a pin.
Winners: Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in a No Disqualifications Match
If Valkyria can't pull off a victory, she will be unable to challenge for the belt again. I don't know what they could do with her if she doesn't have the belt at the moment. Her in-ring work is great, but her mic skills need some work.
Lynch is a big enough star that she could work anyone on any part of the card and elevate it. That's assuming she isn't going to take another hiatus. Valkyria, meanwhile, would be hurt pretty significantly to be given a meaningless midcard feud.
Winner: Lyra Valkyria
Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match
Even though the point of surrounding the ring with a steel cage is to keep outside shenanigans at bay, I can't imagine the rest of Solo's Bloodline doesn't get involved in this one to help him retain.
Fatu is certainly the more over of the two but having him chase Sikoa for a few more weeks feels like the right move here.
Winner: Solo Sikoa
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Stratton's rise to the top of the women's division was incredible, but now that she's a made name, it's time to drop the strap.
And there's no better person to drop it to than Cargill. Sure, she's still a bit green in the ring, but she certainly has the look and the aura you want out of one of your top champions.
Things easily line up for a Cargill vs. Bianca Belair feud afterward.
Winner: Jade Cargill
Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship
Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in was perfectly executed and her new heel persona is giving her character new life. There's little to no reason to take the title off her at this point.
Plus, the Ripley-Sky rivalry creates an "easy" out for Naomi to sneak her way out with her title.
Winner: Naomi
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
The plans were for two singles matches, but the problem with that is you need either Reigns or Breakker to eat a pinfall. This way, you can have Reed take the pin while keeping Breakker strong, which is exactly what I imagine will take place.
Winners: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
After Rollins got hurt, it made sense to get CM Punk into the title picture. Although you could argue that LA Knight could've been in this position as well, that's an argument for another day.
If the entire situation with Rollins is a work, I'd be very surprised. It would, however, make for an incredible moment to have CM Punk celebrating with his new title, only for Rollins to hit the ring and steal his belt.
This seems like a longshot, but the fact that multiple people in the company keep talking about Rollins and his knee, it makes me think there's a chance this whole thing is a work. Either way, I think Punk is defeating Gunther. It's what goes down afterward that has me interested.
Winner: CM Punk
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight
While it might not be the most poignant moment for a Rhodes heel turn (considering this is a no DQ match), I think it's happening.
The Cena heel turn has been wonky from the start, which I put at the feet of The Rock. He never should have involved himself at Elimination Chamber if he wasn't going to work WrestleMania, or at least be cutting vignettes or something.
The whole point of Cena turning heel was that he was selling his soul to The Rock in order to get his record-breaking world championship. Then it quickly turned to Cena wanting to "ruin wrestling." That's fine, but outside of his promos with CM Punk, everything's been relatively flat.
So let's pull the ol' double-switch. Let's get Cena face for his final six months (which he deserves) and let's get Rhodes more over than he was chasing Reigns (which he deserves).
I think Rhodes does something unbelievably nasty during the match, taking things too far and getting the Undisputed WWE Championship back.
Cena can then feud with Styles for the Intercontinental Championship. Cena has never been IC champ in his career and winning that belt would make him a grand slam champion.
Winner: Cody Rhodes