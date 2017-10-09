Shane McMahon taking crazy bumps and jumping off cages is not a new thing. When you see it up close, though, it still leaves you stunned.

At Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Vince's 47-year-old son once again left everyone in awe as he attempted to drop an elbow on Kevin Owens FROM THE TOP OF THE CAGE!

Owens rolled out of the way, so McMahon crashed onto the announcer's table.

One fan who had an up-close view of the daredevil act was left so stunned, all he could do was scream, "OH MY GOD," "Holy s---" and "Dude," over and over before finally deciding to take some acting and screaming, "GET THE STRETCHER OVER HERE!"

Here's Shane's bump in slo-mo.

thinking things are all good and you'll land on a pillow 😭 #HIAC #RIP Shane Mcmahon pic.twitter.com/N86QOkUIPU — The Winter Soldier (@N1VHOLAS) October 9, 2017

And here's an Instagram boomerang of Shane's fall.

What has @samizayn done?! @shanemcmahonwwe @ko_fightowensfight #HIAC A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 8, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

​

Sadly, Shane's dad didn't even put let him win the match after he put his body on the line, as Owens got the pinfall.