In a decision approved by Vince McMahon, both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were kicked off the remainder of WWE’s overseas tour and sent home after yesterday’s SmackDown in Manchester, England for conduct deemed detrimental to the WWE.

Multiple sources both internally and externally confirmed to Sports Illustrated that Owens and Zayn’s offense was “going into business for themselves” regarding their on-camera work during yesterday’s SmackDown.

Sports Illustrated has reached out to WWE for further comment.