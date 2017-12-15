Macaulay Culkin Shows Off Pro Wrestling Skills During Surprise Appearance at California Show

Macaulay Culkin appeared at random wrestling match and it was incredible.

By Andy Gray
December 15, 2017

The most random wrestling sports moment of 2017 took place last night outside Los Angeles. Bar Wrestling, an Independent promotion, held its "Christmas Special" card and fans got a surprise appearance from Macaulay Culkin. Seriously.

The actor appeared during a six-man match and emptied a bucket full of balls into the ring, which the wrestlers promptly tripped on. He then got into a fight with Swoggle (a.k.a. - Hornswoggle of WWE fame) before jumping off the middle rope with his "Home Alone" finisher. It was quite a moment and our friends at Pro Wrestling Sheet captured it all on film.  

This is not Culkin's been involved with professional wrestling. Back in 2009, during an edition of Monday Night Raw, the actor made a brief cameo after Chavo Guerrero used a swinging paint can (made famous during Home Alone) to pick up a victory over Hornswoggle. Culkin appeared shortly after and said, "That's not funny" to the delight of the crowd. 

With WrestleMania season about to begin, here's hoping we see more of Culkin in a wrestling ring!

 

