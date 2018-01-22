With the WWE celebrating the 25th anniversary of its flagship show, Monday Night Raw, on Jan. 22, the company has posted the special video that will open the broadcast.

It spans many key moments and features a slew of legends, including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and many more.

Fall Out Boy's My Songs Know What You Did In the Dark (Light Em Up) blares in the background while the video cuts to memorable clips as the voices of Vince McMahon, Jim Ross, Michael Cole calling iconic moments are heard.

Any longtime WWE fan will instantly get excited for the show after watching the opening.