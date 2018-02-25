Watch: Ronda Rousey Tosses Triple H Through A Table, Gets Slapped By Stephanie McMahon

Ronda Rousey is officially part of the WWE.

By Chris Chavez
February 25, 2018

Ronda Rousey signed her WWE contract at the Elimination Chamber and then slammed Triple H through a table and was then slapped in the face by Stephanie McMahon. 

Rousey was a crowd favorite as she took the mic for the first time at a WWE event. She was met in the ring by Triple H, McMahon and Kurt Angle.

Watch the toss and the slap below:

By signing with WWE, Rousey will be in a match at WrestleMania but her opponent has not been announced. WrestleMania 34 will take place in New Orleans on April 8.

Rousey could make an appearance on Raw tomorrow.

More wrestling

