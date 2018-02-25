Ronda Rousey signed her WWE contract at the Elimination Chamber and then slammed Triple H through a table and was then slapped in the face by Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey was a crowd favorite as she took the mic for the first time at a WWE event. She was met in the ring by Triple H, McMahon and Kurt Angle.

Watch the toss and the slap below:

By signing with WWE, Rousey will be in a match at WrestleMania but her opponent has not been announced. WrestleMania 34 will take place in New Orleans on April 8.

Rousey could make an appearance on Raw tomorrow.