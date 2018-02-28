Rey Mysterio is finalizing his return to the WWE, which includes a match at WrestleMania 34. The deal is expected to be complete by the end of the week.

Mysterio’s opponent at WrestleMania is currently scheduled to be John Cena, who is in need of a marquee challenger after it was ruled that The Undertaker will not be working at this year’s show.

Cena requested to work a ‘Mania match with either Samoa Joe, who is currently injured, or Mysterio, who left more of a buzz at the Royal Rumble with his appearance than any other wrestler, including the debuting Ronda Rousey.

Mysterio would be working WrestleMania only weeks after wrestling Jushin Liger at New Japan’s “Strong Style Evolved” show on March 25.

