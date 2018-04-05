WrestleMania week has begun and pro wrestling's premier event is just a few days away. As is tradition, the online betting community has been extremely active this week, attempting to find the best odds for their predicted winners.

Courtesy of Sports Betting Experts, here are the odds for the men's matches at WrestleMania 34.

Roman Reigns: -350 Brock Lesnar: +300 AJ Styles: +150 Shinsuke Nakamura: -180 Daniel Bryan/Shane McMahon: -250 Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn: +210 John Cena: +210 The Undertaker: -250 Elias wins: -150 Field wins: +130

It is worth noting that odds were fickle in the week leading up to the 2018 Royal Rumble, but settled down as the event approached. These odds will likely face a similar fate and be adjusted within the next three days.

The odds for the women's match at WrestleMania 34 are below.

Asuka: -350 Charlotte Flair: +300 Nia Jaxx: -250 Alexa Bliss: +210 Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle: -750 Triple H/Stephanie McMahon: +500 Carmella wins: -210 Field wins: +180

WrestleMania begins on April 8 in New Orleans.