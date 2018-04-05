WrestleMania 34 will kick off on Sunday, April 8.
WrestleMania week has begun and pro wrestling's premier event is just a few days away. As is tradition, the online betting community has been extremely active this week, attempting to find the best odds for their predicted winners.
Courtesy of Sports Betting Experts, here are the odds for the men's matches at WrestleMania 34.
Roman Reigns: -350
Brock Lesnar: +300
AJ Styles: +150
Shinsuke Nakamura: -180
Daniel Bryan/Shane McMahon: -250
Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn: +210
John Cena: +210
The Undertaker: -250
Elias wins: -150
Field wins: +130
It is worth noting that odds were fickle in the week leading up to the 2018 Royal Rumble, but settled down as the event approached. These odds will likely face a similar fate and be adjusted within the next three days.
The odds for the women's match at WrestleMania 34 are below.
Asuka: -350
Charlotte Flair: +300
Nia Jaxx: -250
Alexa Bliss: +210
Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle: -750
Triple H/Stephanie McMahon: +500
Carmella wins: -210
Field wins: +180
WrestleMania begins on April 8 in New Orleans.