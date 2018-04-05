2018 WrestleMania Betting Odds: Who are the Favorites for WWE's Premier Event?

WrestleMania 34 will kick off on Sunday, April 8.

By Nihal Kolur
April 05, 2018

WrestleMania week has begun and pro wrestling's premier event is just a few days away. As is tradition, the online betting community has been extremely active this week, attempting to find the best odds for their predicted winners.

Courtesy of Sports Betting Experts, here are the odds for the men's matches at WrestleMania 34.

Roman Reigns: -350

Brock Lesnar: +300

AJ Styles: +150

Shinsuke Nakamura: -180

Daniel Bryan/Shane McMahon: -250

Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn: +210

John Cena: +210

The Undertaker: -250

Elias wins: -150

Field wins: +130

It is worth noting that odds were fickle in the week leading up to the 2018 Royal Rumble, but settled down as the event approached. These odds will likely face a similar fate and be adjusted within the next three days.

The odds for the women's match at WrestleMania 34 are below.

Asuka: -350

Charlotte Flair: +300

Nia Jaxx: -250

Alexa Bliss: +210

Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle: -750

Triple H/Stephanie McMahon: +500

Carmella wins: -210

Field wins: +180

WrestleMania begins on April 8 in New Orleans.

