'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey finally made her WWE debut in front of an electric crowd at WrestleMania 34 Sunday night, defeating Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon in a tag-team match. Rousey was partnered with WWE legend and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.

Rousey's inexperience in the WWE world was well-documented and created uncertain expectations around her performance. But, as the crowd chanted "Ronda Rousey," they were treated to a victorious effort by the superstar who made McMahon tap out.

Rousey rose to stardom after winning 12 MMA fights in a row, including six with the UFC. Three years ago, she appeared on WWE TV with The Rock at WrestleMania 31. There, Rousey confronted the same opponents she faced Sunday, hip-tossing Triple H and locking McMahon's arm in a submission hold.

In January, Rousey appeared at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia where she pointed at the WrestleMania sign, indicating her desire to perform at the event.