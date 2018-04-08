Rousey entered the ring for the first time in her career and did not disappoint.
'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey finally made her WWE debut in front of an electric crowd at WrestleMania 34 Sunday night, defeating Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon in a tag-team match. Rousey was partnered with WWE legend and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.
Rousey's inexperience in the WWE world was well-documented and created uncertain expectations around her performance. But, as the crowd chanted "Ronda Rousey," they were treated to a victorious effort by the superstar who made McMahon tap out.
Rousey rose to stardom after winning 12 MMA fights in a row, including six with the UFC. Three years ago, she appeared on WWE TV with The Rock at WrestleMania 31. There, Rousey confronted the same opponents she faced Sunday, hip-tossing Triple H and locking McMahon's arm in a submission hold.
In January, Rousey appeared at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia where she pointed at the WrestleMania sign, indicating her desire to perform at the event.