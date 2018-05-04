WWE Backlash 2018: Match Card, Location, Time, How to Watch

The full match card, live stream information and more for WWE’s Backlash 2018. 

By Dan Gartland
May 04, 2018

Are you getting tired of WWE pay-per-views yet? Just a week after the five-hour Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, WWE is back this weekend with another big event. 

Backlash, the first pay-per-view since WWE returned to co-branding the shows, is this Sunday and features an eight-match card.

Because it’s also the first PPV since the Superstar Shakeup, the feuds haven’t had much time to develop but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some intriguing matches on the card. The best is likely to be AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a no disqualification match and Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe—despite a lack of stakes and build-up—has potential to be a fun one. 

How to watch

Date: Sunday, May 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network

Full match card

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (no disqualifications)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz

Raw Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Randy Orton

