The full match card, live stream information and more for WWE’s Backlash 2018.
Are you getting tired of WWE pay-per-views yet? Just a week after the five-hour Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, WWE is back this weekend with another big event.
Backlash, the first pay-per-view since WWE returned to co-branding the shows, is this Sunday and features an eight-match card.
Because it’s also the first PPV since the Superstar Shakeup, the feuds haven’t had much time to develop but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some intriguing matches on the card. The best is likely to be AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a no disqualification match and Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe—despite a lack of stakes and build-up—has potential to be a fun one.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, May 6
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Live stream: WWE Network
Full match card
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (no disqualifications)
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz
Raw Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Randy Orton