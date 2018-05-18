Former WWF Wrestler Brutally Beaten by Six Men in Argument Over Parking Space

Neighbors say Tom Magee is lucky to be alive. 

By Dan Gartland
May 18, 2018

Former pro wrestler and bodybuilder Tom Magee suffered multiple facial fractures after he was attacked by a group of men in a dispute over a parking space, CBS Los Angeles reports

Magee, 59, who wrestled on and off for the WWF in the late 80s, was beaten on Tuesday and left with a broken eye socket, broken jaw and concussion.

One of Magee’s neighbors told the station that he was beaten by six men and is “lucky to be alive.” The video above shows an extremely graphic photo of Magee’s injuries, as well as dried blood on the sidewalk. 

Police made two arrests in the case on Thursday, charging a pair of 20-year-olds with assault with a deadly weapon. 

Magee was a Canadian powerlifting champion before being signed by the WWF in 1986. Vince McMahon thought he had found his next great champion in the chiseled yet agile bodybuilder. His first match, in which he defeated Bret Hart, has become something of a holy grail for hardcore wrestling fans. But Magee never lived up to his potential and by 1991 had transitioned to a career in acting. 

