AXS TV to Broadcast New Japan’s ‘G1 Special in San Francisco’ Live on July 7

NJPW’s next big American show will air live on AXS TV. 

By Justin Barrasso
May 25, 2018

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next live event broadcast on AXS TV will take place on Saturday, July 7 at 8pm ET with the “G1 Special in San Francsico.”

WWE Hall of Famer and signature voice of pro wrestling Jim Ross will call the action alongside former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett.

The San Francisco show comes one year after NJPW’s first G1 Special in the United States, held over two nights last July in Long Beach, California. The main event of the second night featured Kenny Omega defeating Tomohiro Ishii to win the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. 

The Long Beach shows attracted about 2,300 fans each night. This year’s show will be held at a much larger venue, as New Japan officials expect 10,000 fans at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California.

