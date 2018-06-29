Former WWE Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli died Friday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 38.

His wife, Lindsay Cappotelli, first announced the news on her Facebook page.

"Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus exactly one year after his brain surgery," Cappotelli wrote in her post.

She added, "You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person who’s comfort I want right now is the one who can’t give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him."

WWE then announced the news with a statement.

WWE is saddened to learn that Matt Cappotelli, a promising Superstar who was a co-winner of WWE Tough Enough III, passed away Friday at age 38. https://t.co/MCuoAHBkt6 — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2018

Cappotelli was a member of the Western Michigan football team and a co-winner of WWE Tough Enough III. He shared the victory with John Morrison. He was remembered by other superstars, including Morrison.

Crushed to hear about the passing of Matt Cappotelli. He was talented, passionate & possessed a heart of GOLD. Everyone should fight as hard as Matt fought. Condolences to his friends, family & the countless others he touched on his journey. Rest In Peace Capp. — KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) June 29, 2018

RIP #MattCappotelli

What a wonderful brave man. You fought harder than anyone could ever imagine. Rest peacefully. Condolences to the family x — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 29, 2018

Very saddened to hear that Matt Cappotelli passed away. I had the privilege of working with and getting to know Matt during my time in OVW. If everyone strived to be even half the human being Matt was the world would be a wonderful wonderful place. #RIP — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 29, 2018

Cappotelli was initially diagnosed with brain cancer in 2007 before the cancer returned in 2017 and worsened.