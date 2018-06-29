Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Matt Cappotelli Dies After Cancer Battle

Screenshot via @YouTube duckcammer

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli died Friday after a battle with brain cancer. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 29, 2018

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli died Friday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 38. 

His wife, Lindsay Cappotelli, first announced the news on her Facebook page.

"Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus exactly one year after his brain surgery," Cappotelli wrote in her post.

She added, "You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person who’s comfort I want right now is the one who can’t give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him."

WWE then announced the news with a statement. 

Cappotelli was a member of the Western Michigan football team and a co-winner of WWE Tough Enough III. He shared the victory with John Morrison. He was remembered by other superstars, including Morrison. 

Cappotelli was initially diagnosed with brain cancer in 2007 before the cancer returned in 2017 and worsened.

More wrestling

