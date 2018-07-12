For the first time in decades, Madison Square Garden will host a non-WWE event when it welcomes Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for G1 Supercard.

The joint show was announced Thursday by ROH.

MSG has reportedly been reaching out to other wrestling promotions because it is unhappy with WWE for not coming there as frequently as it once did and for the company's decision to use the Barclays Center for WrestleMania 35 week events, according to Wrestling Inc. WWE's NXT TakeOver will be taking place the same night as G1 Supercard at Barclays Center.

ROH COO Joe Koff told PWInsider last month that ROH had been working with MSG to decide when ROH's debut in the legendary arena would take place, but the Garden said "they were backing out after communications from the WWE."

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito of NJPW are already officially set to take part in G1 Supercard along with "all of the top ROH stars."

Madison Square Garden also confirmed to PWInsider that AAA has also been in talks about hosting an event at the venue on either Sept. 16 or Sept. 23, but nothing has been set. It is also still not clear if AAA will use Madison Square Garden or the adjacent 4,500-seat theater.